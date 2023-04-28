Sanjay Raut alleges he was denied entry at Pune sugar mill by police

Day after bringing money laundering charges against Rahul Subhash Kul, BJP MLA and chairman of Bhima-Patas Cooperative Sugar Mill, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that he was barred by the state police from going to the mill.Addressing a public rally in Daund tehsil, Raut levelled an allegation of misappropriation of Rs 500 crore funds against chairman Kul, directors and other authorised auditors of Bhima Sahakari Sugar Factory Limited at Madhukar Nagar at Patas in Taluka Daund, Pune district.

On Wednesday, when Raut's motorcade reached the gate of the sugar mill, it was stopped by the police. Visuals showed the police at the gate asking people accompanying Raut to bring an NOC (no objection certificate) from the sugar mill authorities to enter it. Raut said there that they want to go inside to offer flowers to the late sugar mill founder Madhukar Shitole's statue located on the premises.

The place where we want to go is a public property and it is the farmers and members who elect the chairman and other management members, Raut said when the police did not allow him. Asked if it is a misuse of power, Raut termed it "goodaism" and added that they were ready to respond in the same manner."I have been an MP for the last 20 years and these people denied entry to me. It shows how scared they are," he said. He added that he would demand a privilege motion against police in Parliament. "The incident in which we were stopped shows that there are irregularities in the sugar mill, which they want to hide," he claimed.Later, Raut and a couple of other members of the mill were allowed inside. "Since section 144 (unlawful assembly) was imposed, only Raut and a couple of other members were allowed to go inside and offer flowers at the statue," a police officer said. The Sena (UBT) leader later addressed a public rally at Daund.