Sanjay Raut claims wherever JP Nadda goes, BJP loses

Amid Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda's two-day Maharashtra visit, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed wherever Nadda goes, the BJP loses.

However, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane hit back at Raut, accusing him of targeting individuals on constitutional posts and inciting the administration against the government. All these are signs of an urban Naxal, Rane claimed.

Raut said, Nadda stayed put in Karnataka to campaign for his party, but it was defeated. Now he is coming to Maharashtra. We welcome him. Wherever he goes, BJP loses. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from Wednesday during which he will meet state BJP leaders.

Targeting state Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Raut claimed, Defection is his hobby and also profession. There is no party in the state of which he hasn’t been a member. In its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric tussle that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra last year, the Supreme Court on May 11 said it can’t reinstate the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as he chose to resign without facing the floor test.

To a query on notices likely to be issued to Shiv Sena MLAs, Raut claimed, The notices are being sent by Narwekar and not the Assembly Speaker. The manner in which Narwekar has been speaking to the media in the last few days shows the Constitution is being misused to break to rule of law. For the first time, a presiding officer was declaring in public what decision he will be taking, the Rajya Sabha member said.