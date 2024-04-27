Sanjay Raut Criticises PM Modi's Maharashtra Visit, Says 'Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of Businessmen'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a Lok Sabha election rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur today, April 27. The public meeting will take place at Tapovan Maidan at 5 p.m.

However, ahead of the rally, the Shiv Sena Thackeray group launched a verbal attack on the Prime Minister. They criticized Modi for his remarks about the defeat of Shahu Maharaj, stating, "People won't forget the disrespect and will keep this in mind while voting for any party."

Also Read | PM Modi to address rally in Goa on Saturday.

Responding to a reporter's question, Sanjay Raut made a controversial remark, saying, "Narendra Modi is Gujarat's Prime Minister and not India's Prime Minister."

Raut further targeted the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, arguing that it was inappropriate for the BJP to announce a candidate in that location. He emphasized that their role was to elect Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj unopposed, as the Kolhapur seat traditionally belonged to the Shiv Sena. However, they decided to leave the seat for Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.