Sanjay Raut Is Kingpin of COVID-19 Khichdi Scam, Says Expelled Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam

In a snatching attack, expelled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the ‘kingpin’ of the infamous ‘khichdi scam’ for which he took bribes through his family members and business partners.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) should widen the ambit of its investigation to include the family members of Sanjay Raut and he should be arrested. He is the main kingpin of the entire scam in which money meant to feed poor migrants was looted,” said Nirupam.

Nirupam claimed that the accused company Sahyadri Refreshments had allegedly paid bribes in cheques which were deposited in the bank accounts of Raut’s daughter, his brother and one of his partners.

The multiple cheques issued by Sahyadri Refreshments, amounting to around Rs one crore were deposited into Raut’s daughter and his brother, as well as a business partner’s bank accounts on different dates between May 2020 - January 2021, Nirupam said.

Sanjay Raut Taken Bribe of Rs 1 Crore, Says Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam added that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had awarded Sahyadri Refreshments a contract to provide 300 gms ‘khichdi’ at Rs 35/plate for the stranded migrants at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“In turn, Sahyadri Refreshments gave a sub-contract to another party which would supply 100 gms ‘khichdi’ at Rs 16/plate. This means that 200 gms of ‘khichdi’ intended for the poor, stranded, migrants was ‘stolen’ by Sanjay Raut and his partners,” declared Nirupam.

