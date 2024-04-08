Sanjay Raut Is Kingpin of COVID-19 Khichdi Scam, Says Expelled Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam

In a snatching attack, expelled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut is the ‘kingpin’ of the infamous ‘khichdi scam’ for which he took bribes through his family members and business partners.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) should widen the ambit of its investigation to include the family members of Sanjay Raut and he should be arrested. He is the main kingpin of the entire scam in which money meant to feed poor migrants was looted,” said Nirupam.

Also Read | Post-ouster, Sanjay Nirupam spews venom on Congress 'power-centres', says party doomed.

Nirupam claimed that the accused company Sahyadri Refreshments had allegedly paid bribes in cheques which were deposited in the bank accounts of Raut’s daughter, his brother and one of his partners.

The multiple cheques issued by Sahyadri Refreshments, amounting to around Rs one crore were deposited into Raut’s daughter and his brother, as well as a business partner’s bank accounts on different dates between May 2020 - January 2021, Nirupam said.

Sanjay Raut Taken Bribe of Rs 1 Crore, Says Sanjay Nirupam

#WATCH | Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says, "...Sanjay Raut is the main kingpin of the Khichdi scam... Sanjay Raut has taken a bribe of Rs 1 cr in the name of his family and partner. I believe that her daughter is innocent and unaware of such things. He is a 'Khichdi… pic.twitter.com/wuTbyUKiV6 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Nirupam added that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had awarded Sahyadri Refreshments a contract to provide 300 gms ‘khichdi’ at Rs 35/plate for the stranded migrants at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Also Read | 'I was expelled after I quit', claims Sanjay Nirupam on his ouster from Cong.

“In turn, Sahyadri Refreshments gave a sub-contract to another party which would supply 100 gms ‘khichdi’ at Rs 16/plate. This means that 200 gms of ‘khichdi’ intended for the poor, stranded, migrants was ‘stolen’ by Sanjay Raut and his partners,” declared Nirupam.