Sanjay Raut Launches Scathing Attack on Shinde Camp, Warns of Defeat

Mumbai: In a fiery rebuttal, Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) spokesperson Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde faction, calling them "Delhi's slaves" and a "gang of hooligans." He further predicted that the Shinde-led MLAs wouldn't even show their faces in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Raut dismissed Chief Minister Shinde's leadership, questioning his commitment to state interests and accusing him of spending months "dancing to Delhi's tune." He challenged the Shinde faction's ideology, asking, "Do they even understand Balasaheb Thackeray's teachings and values?"

Responding to criticism leveled at the Thackeray Sena, Raut asserted, "We stand tall with pride. Our leader taught us to live with dignity. That's why the Shiv Sena is a fearless organization, unlike your gang of hooligans. The year 2024 has just begun, and the truth will be revealed soon in the upcoming elections."

Indirect Barbs at BJP:

Taking an indirect swipe at the BJP, Raut commented on a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally led by BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale. He stated, "Leaders of the Chhatrapati alliance should remain loyal to the party they belong to."

Deora's Defection: Not My Concern:

Commenting on Milind Deora's defection to the Shinde Sena, Raut distanced himself from the issue. He said, "If someone wants to switch parties for elections or positions, this is a new Maharashtra tradition. Let the Congress deal with it. I have nothing to say as it doesn't concern me or my party. South Mumbai seat belongs to us, and Arvind Sawant has won twice from there."

Raut's remarks have significantly escalated political tensions in Maharashtra. His harsh attack on the Shinde faction while emphasizing the Thackeray Sena's strength and unity sets the stage for a heated battle in the upcoming elections.