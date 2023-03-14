Sanjay Raut questions authenticity of viral video in Sheetal Mhatre case

The viral video of Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre and MLA Prakash Surve has heightened political tensions in Maharashtra. Sheetal Mhatre has gone on the offensive, saying that Thackeray’s group made this video viral. The Thackeray group's Sanjay Raut is seen responding to his criticism. On Tuesday, Sanjay Raut raised some questions about the Sheetal Mhatre viral video case for the second time.

Sanjay Raut expressed the need to check whether the video in which Sheetal Mhatre claims to have been defamed is real or fake and whether it has changed. On Tuesday, he spoke at a press conference in New Delhi.

Sanjay Raut was asked about the allegations against Thackeray Group operatives in the Sheetal Mhatre case at this time. Sanjay Raut also dragged Prakash Surve into this controversy. It remains to be seen whether the MLAs shown in the viral video have filed any complaints with the police.

That male MLA has also been defamed. Has the man not been defamed? Some of the female leaders of the Mindhe group say that the video defames me. Lawsuits can be filed over it. But this video has gone viral across the country, and lakhs of people have seen it; will you arrest all of them?" asked Sanjay Raut.