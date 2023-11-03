Sanjay Raut questions centre's intent on Maratha reservation

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has called for a constitutional amendment to address the long-standing issue of Maratha reservation. Raut raised questions about whether the Modi government would propose any solutions during the upcoming winter session of Parliament. He emphasized that for the Maratha reservation to move forward, the government must make constitutional amendments and present a proposal in Parliament.

"For Maratha reservation, BJP leaders will have to take the initiative because PM Modi is the Prime Minister. Why do the BJP leader and Maharashtra CM not say anything on this to PM Modi? Will the Modi government bring any proposal related to this in the winter session in December? " Sanjay Raut said.

"If you want to give reservation then OBC and other communities should not face any setback. So the government will have to bring Constitutional amendments and for that, you will have to bring a proposal in the Parliament," Raut added.

Sanjay Raut alleged that the Maharashtra government did not want to take a decision on the Maratha Reservation before December 31 as it is the deadline for the Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Raut also claimed that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year back are going to be "disqualified".

Sanjay Raut said, "The Speaker of the Assembly has been given a deadline of December 31 and asked to take a decision. After December 31, along with the Chief Minister, 16 MLAs will become ineligible. That's why Jarange Patil has said 24th December and the government has said 2nd January. The government wants to put this responsibility on the new government after the assembly election."

"Nothing came out of the all-party meeting. The Maratha community from the whole of Maharashtra is supporting Manoj Jarange Patil," he added.