Sanjay Raut reaches at sessions court in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut arrives at Sessions Court in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case. Framing of charges in the matter likely to take place today.

Sanjay Raut has been granted bail by the local court in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed that the case against him was a perfect example of abuse of power and political vendetta.