Sanjay Raut Responds to Buzz Over Congress Backing Thackeray Brothers’ Alliance

Ahead of upcoming municipal and local body elections, increasing number of meeting between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are raising over possible unity between two parties. amid this buzz, both parties are already collaborating in the election for The Best Employees Co. Op. Credit Society in Mumbai. Therefore, the hopes of leaders, office bearers and workers of both parties for the Thackeray brothers to come together have been raised. However, there is a discussion in political circles about whether the Congress party, a constituent party of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, is positive about the Thackeray brothers' alliance.

Following this possible reunion, many questions related to the future of I.N.D.I.A block . Will Raj Thackeray only form an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray or will he join the Maha Vikas Aghadi? What will be the role of Congress? If Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray form an alliance, will the Maha Vikas Aghadi survive or break up? Many such questions are being discussed in political circles. Meanwhile, Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut reacted to the statement made by the Congress leaders while talking to reporters.

Our communication is good, we have had discussions.

Congress leaders are saying that we have no problem if the Thackeray brothers come together, reporters asked Sanjay Raut about this. Speaking on this, I am not aware. You are not giving us this new information. We have detailed discussions. It has happened. Congress leaders and we meet each other often. Our communication is good.

Meanwhile, talking about the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said that the alliance between the two has not been decided yet. If the two brothers are coming together, they have a family issue. There is no decision yet about Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray is not yet married. Once the decision of the two brothers is made, the Congress will take a decision after discussing it.