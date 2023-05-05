Sanjay Raut says, Sharad Pawar's leadership necessary for opposition unity

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition parties have conveyed their feelings to Sharad Pawar that his leadership is necessary for opposition unity and the country considering the current political environment in country.

NCP panel passed a resolution rejecting Sharad Pawar's resignation as party chief. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers from across Maharashtra gathered outside the party office in south Mumbai, to urge Sharad Pawar to withdraw his resignation as party chief amid a panel meet to decide on his successor. A committee formed by Sharad Pawar is meeting today to deliberate on the issue.

On Tuesday, Pawar dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP. Meanwhile, Pawar said that his decision to step down from the post was taken for the future of the party and to create a new leadership. Today, leaders of opposition parties from across the country called Sharad Pawar, who has been working to unite opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 elections, and discussed his decision to step down from the president's post.