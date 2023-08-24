Sanjay Raut slams BJP, says "So much fear of INDIA alliance"

After Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress leaders’ met yesterday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said they are afraid of INDIA alliance.

There is so much fear of INDIA alliance, they (BJP-led central government) are having sleepless nights. This is the reason why they have ordered Enforcement Directorate (ED) action on parties in the INDIA alliance, but do they think we are afraid of them? said Sanjay Raut.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday attended a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders to take stock of preparations for the I.N.D.I.A bloc conclave, scheduled to be held in Mumbai next week. A senior leader said detailed discussions were held regarding logistics. Talking to reporters, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, who heads the organising committee, said the agenda of the INDIA meeting, scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, will be finalised by national leaders.