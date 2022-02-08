Sanjay Raut slams PM Modi over migrant crisis in first COVID wave

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut spoke to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sanjay Raut commented on the reply given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha yesterday. The Maharashtra government should talk about what Modi has mentioned about Maharashtra, said Sanjay Raut. I am saddened to hear Narendra Modi's statement about Maharashtra for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Corona pandemic originated in China, according to the World Health Organization. The scourge of that pandemic has spread to Maharashtra. The World Health Organization has praised the Dharavi pattern. Evidence of how the Maharashtra government is working was given by the Supreme Court and the High Court to others. The doctors and nurses worked day and night. This is an insult to them and Maharashtra. BJP leaders in Maharashtra should also speak, said Sanjay Raut.

Speaking on Narendra Modi's statement, Sanjay Raut questioned who Sonu Sood belonged to and who was taking Sonu Sood to the Governor. He said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat should speak. He also asked those sitting in the state government to speak, "Why shoould I be the only one to speak every time?"

Earlier on Monday, while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had said that Congress gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai which lead to the spread of COVID in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Modi also accused the Delhi and Maharashtra governments over the migrant crisis witnessed in the first wave of Coronavirus pandemic.



