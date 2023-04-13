Santosh Bangar denies Aaditya Thackeray's claim says there was no threat by BJP

MLA Santosh Bangar from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena denied Thackeray's claim and said there was no threat by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to his residence and cried that he will be arrested by a central agency if he did not switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), before revolting against the Sena leadership.

According to a report of PTI, The reason behind the revolt against Thackerays was their alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, Bangar said. Union minister Ramdas Athawale also said the allegations against Shinde were false and the latter was a strong man and he would never cry.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that 40 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership for their own seats and money.

The current chief minister (Shinde) came to our house and cried because he was going to be arrested by a central agency, and he said I will have to hop over to the BJP otherwise they will arrest me, he claimed.

It was his good luck that they (the BJP) wanted to show this guy is the true Sena and we (BJP) will make him the CM," the former minister said. Defending his party's alliance with the Congress, Aaditya Thackeray said he has learnt a little more about his grandfather than the BJP's WhatsApp university is teaching.