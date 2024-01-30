Satara Farmer Experiments with White Strawberries, Gets Six Times Yield Than Red Ones

Satara: Umesh Dattatray Khamkar, an experimental young farmer from Phulenagar in Wai taluka in Satara has planted white strawberries on half an acre. Speaking to Lokmat, he said that the strawberries were planted with the intention of experimenting with the needs of the consumers. Progressive farmer Umesh Khamkar has chosen to attract customers by experimenting with agriculture keeping in mind the demand in the market.

The country's first experiment

Strawberries of the Florida Pearl variety were first grown in the United States and the U.K. Customers responded well. As a result, it began to grow in different parts of the country. Umesh Khamkar claimed that this is the first attempt to do this experiment in India. He purchased royalty rights from the University of Florida. Therefore, if you want to grow this strawberry anywhere in India, you will need Khamkar's permission.



10,000 saplings planted in 20 gunthe areas

In November 2023, Khamkar planted 10,000 saplings in an area of 20 gunthas. That started earnings in January. He also put fruits up for sale in Satara and other places. White strawberries yield six times as much, he says.

Specialty of Florida Pearl

The majority of strawberries turn out sour, but Florida Pearl is an exception. It is a naturally sweet strawberry compared to other strawberry varieties.

Considering the consumers of strawberries, they are more interested in eating new types of strawberries. Those liking red strawberries can also consider Florida Pearl as an appealing option.

- Umesh Khamkar, progressive farmer