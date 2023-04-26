Satara: Phaltan police seize 12 kg ganja, arrest two for selling

Two youths have been arrested by Phaltan city police for allegedly selling ganja. In a recent raid conducted at Maltan, the police seized 12 kg 230 grams of ganja worth Rs 2.44 lakh from their possession.

Phaltan city police station's Inspector Shankar Patil received information that Yuvraj More, a resident of Kumbharbhatti, Maltan in Phaltan, was involved in the sale of ganja. Acting on the tip-off, Inspector Patil constituted a police team and instructed them to take appropriate action.

During the operation, the police team raided Yuvraj More's house in Kumbharbhatti, Maltan, and discovered Yuvraj Balu More and Rama Rajesh Jadhav working together. The search yielded 12 kg 230 grams of ganja worth Rs 2,44,600 in their possession. The two were apprehended by the police and are facing charges.