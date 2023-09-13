Satara: Police vigil continues in violence-hit village in Pusesawali village

Police are maintaining a stringent watch in Pusesawali village located in Maharashtra's Satara district, following communal violence that resulted in one fatality. Additionally, the suspension of Internet services is expected to be lifted by Wednesday evening.

Two groups clashed in Pusesawali village on Sunday night over an objectionable post on social media. Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police earlier said. One person was killed and 10 others injured in the violence, they said.

As per the district administration's assessment, the situation in the village remains stable, and there is an ongoing police presence to ensure security. Following the outbreak of violence, Internet services were temporarily suspended in the western Maharashtra district. When inquired about the resumption of Internet services, District Collector Jitendra Dudi mentioned that they are expected to be reinstated by Wednesday evening.

Furthermore, a police official has reported that 19 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the violent incident.