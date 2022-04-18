Satara Sessions Court remands Gunaratna Sadavarte to 14 days of judicial custody

Adv. Gunratna Sadavarten has been remanded in police custody for 14 days by the Satara Sessions Court today. Satavarte is in the custody of Satara police for allegedly attacking the house of NCP leader Sharad Pawar and making offensive remarks about the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj of Kolhapur and Solapur.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Sessions Court has directed the Mumbai Police not to arrest Dr Jayashree Patil till April 29. Adv. A case has also been registered against Jayashree Patil and she has not yet appeared before the court.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.