Satishchandra Pradhan Passe Away: Former Shiv Sena MP and First Mayor of Thane Dies

Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday, December 29, at a hospital here due to age-related health issues, his family members said.

Pradhan's funeral procession will leave his house on Monday morning. The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966. He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.

Also Read | Malayalam Actor Dileep Shankar Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Hotel Room.

As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development. He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields. Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.

