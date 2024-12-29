Satishchandra Pradhan Passe Away: Former Shiv Sena MP and First Mayor of Thane Dies
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 29, 2024 05:23 PM2024-12-29T17:23:12+5:302024-12-29T17:23:19+5:30
Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday, December 29, at a hospital ...
Former Shiv Sena MP and first mayor of Thane, Satishchandra Pradhan, passed away on Sunday, December 29, at a hospital here due to age-related health issues, his family members said.
Pradhan's funeral procession will leave his house on Monday morning. The former Rajya Sabha member played a key role in forming the Shiv Sena alongside Bal Thackeray in 1966. He expanded the party organisation in Thane city and district.
Also Read | Malayalam Actor Dileep Shankar Found Dead In Thiruvananthapuram Hotel Room.
As the first mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pradhan was a key figure in the city's development. He held important positions in the cultural, arts, and sports fields. Dadoji Konddev Stadium and Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre are Pradhan's contributions to Thane.