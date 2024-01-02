Sawantwadi: New Year Celebrations End in Tragedy, Young Woman Killed in Crash While Returning Home

Sawantwadi: Returning from New Year's celebrations in Sawantwadi, a car accident in the early hours of Monday morning claimed the life of a young woman and injured three others. Aishwarya Kavathekar (21) died on the spot in the crash that occurred around 4:30 a.m. near Kolgaon village, while the car's driver, Siddharth Bandekar, and two other passengers sustained injuries.

According to police reports, Aishwarya and her friends had traveled to Sawantwadi to celebrate the New Year. After the festivities, they were returning home to Kudal with Siddharth at the wheel. Near Sawantwadi, the car collided with a large tree on the side of the road. Alerted by the sound of the crash, residents rushed to the scene and helped extricate the injured passengers from the vehicle. Aishwarya suffered severe head injuries and succumbed to her wounds before reaching the hospital. Bandekar, in critical condition, was transferred to a private hospital.

Aishwarya's tragic demise, just months before her planned wedding, cast a pall of grief over Kudal. She is survived by her parents, brother, and uncle-aunt.