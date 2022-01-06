Sayani Gupta is all praise for actor Gajraj Rao

Actor Sayani Gupta is currently working for Hindi anthology film, which also features Gajraj Rao.

Opening up about her experience working with Gajraj Rao, Sayani shared, "I have been wanting to work with Gajraj Rao for a long time. We had never met but always expressed our admiration for each other's work on social media. When I met him this time on set, it didn't feel like we hadn't met ever. He is so warm and so cute. I absolutely love him. I wanted to do this film immediately after the producer Mehul told me it's two actors primarily, Gajraj and I. Once I read the script I loved it."

She added, " It's a very unusual part. Have never played anything like this before. And a beautiful mix of comedy and drama. The director/writer duo Aditya and Gayatri have written this with great love. I'm glad we could collaborate together and hopefully will have a film we are all proud of."

The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Aditya Rathi and Gayatri Patil.

( With inputs from ANI )

