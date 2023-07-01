School bus overturns in Nagpur, no casualties reported

The tragic accident on the Samruddhi Highway has deeply impacted the entire state of Maharashtra. In another incident from Nagpur, a school bus has been involved in a severe accident. Fortunately, no lives were lost in this unfortunate incident.

According to further information received, a school bus carrying students flipped over in Badegaon, Nagpur district. There were 8 students on the bus. When the bus overturned, all the students became frightened. However, the driver acted swiftly and safely and helped all the students to exit the bus.

In the accident, a few students suffered minor injuries, and one student was struck on the head. The student who sustained head injuries has been transferred to Nagpur for medical treatment. Reports indicate that the bus flipped over due to the driver's inability to maintain control of the vehicle.