Security Alert: Email Account of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Hacked

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's email was hacked, said officials on Tuesday. Narwekar registered a police case in the matter.An email was sent from his email ID to the Governor of Maharashtra which was denied by Narwekar.When enquired by the Governor's office, Narwekar said that he had not sent any such email. Sources said that it was written in the email - “action should be taken against some MLAs who do not behave properly in the House.”Narwekar informed to Mumbai Police and an investigation was initiated accordingly. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has notified the Mumbai Police who are looking into the matter.

Narwekar was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council in June 2016 as a Governor's Nominated member. Previously, he was a member of the Shiv Sena party, but as the party denied him a ticket in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he joined the Nationalist Congress Party and unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election on the party's ticket from the Maval constituency. Rahul is the sitting MLA from Colaba (Vidhan Sabha constituency) in Mumbai on a Bhartiya Janata Party ticket. He is the second-youngest (age 44) person to be elected speaker of any state in the country, the youngest being Shivraj Patil (age 42)