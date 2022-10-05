Maharashtra: Security guard killed beaten to death for not allowing to consume alcohol

A security guard was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague in an inebriated state in Powai area of Mumbai. the 56-year-old man has been traced and arrested by Powai police for murdering for not allowing him to consume liquor at a plot.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at JC Builder compound, where the duo were consuming alcohol, an official from Powai police station said.

On the day of the incident, Kamble denied Dengle to consume liquor, which irked the latter. Around 4 pm on Tuesday Kamble assaulted Dengle with wooden sticks leading to the old man's death."Shripat Dengle allegedly hit his colleague with sticks and killed him on the spot following a brawl- which started after the old man denied the accused to consume liquor in an open plot on Monday," Mumbai Police said

After hearing Kamble's screams some locals ran to the spot and called up the security guard's son, who rushed his father to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Mumbai Police have registered a case on the statement given by the family members of Kamble against Shripat Dengle.