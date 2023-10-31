Security heightened at Ajit Pawar's residence as Maratha quota agitation intensifies

The Maratha reservation agitation in Maharashtra has taken a violent turn, with growing anger directed towards political leaders. Incidents of arson and vandalism have marred the ongoing protests, as the Maratha community continues to press for reservation rights. The unrest has resulted in violent confrontations in various regions, including Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nandurbar, Yavatmal, Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

On Monday, the house of Prakash Solanke, an MLA belonging to NCP's Ajit Pawar group, was set on fire, further exacerbating the tensions. In response, security has been ramped up at the residences of several political leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal's homes have also received increased police presence.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a press conference to express his discontent with the violent turn of events resulting from the protests. Subsequently, Jarange Patil, a key figure in the Maratha quota movement, appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. However, the demonstrators have persistently called for the resignation of political leaders.

In a separate development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is currently undergoing treatment for dengue. Amidst these circumstances, his aide, MLA Amol Mitkari, has written a letter to the Chief Minister, urging the convening of a special session and appealing to the Maratha community.

The security situation has also intensified, with heavy police forces deployed at Ajit Pawar's residence in Baramati, where concerns of opposition have emerged. The Maratha Kranti Morcha recently called for Ajit Pawar to be excluded from the event at the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory in Baramati taluka.

The situation continues to remain tense as the Maratha community's demand for reservation rights unfolds against the backdrop of these escalating events.