Atal Setu Bridge: 144 Selfie-Takers Face Fines as Traffic Police Crack Down, Appeal to Follow Rules

Uran: Following complaints of traffic congestion caused by vehicles stopping for selfies on the newly opened Atal Setu Bridge, Navi Mumbai traffic police have taken action, fining 144 motorists. Senior Police Inspector G.M. Mujawar warned of stricter measures against those violating traffic rules on the bridge.

Inaugurated on January 12, Atal Setu restricts two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The speed limit for four-wheelers is set at 100 kilometers per hour, and stopping or parking vehicles on the bridge is strictly prohibited. However, authorities observed numerous motorists halting their vehicles for selfies, posing a risk of accidents.



In a targeted operation on Sunday evening, teams led by Mujawar inspected the bridge. They identified 144 vehicles parked illegally and causing traffic obstructions, imposing fines ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,500 under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Two patrolling squads have been deployed specifically to monitor Atal Setu and address selfie-taking or unnecessary stopping by motorists. Strict legal action continues against rule violators. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Division urges commuters to refrain from parking on the bridge or engaging in behavior that disrupts traffic flow. They reiterated their commitment to cracking down on violators with even stricter measures if necessary.