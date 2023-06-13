Sena-BJP alliance strained as ad sparks controversy and political speculations

An advertisement put out by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena party is causing controversy amidst reports of a strain in the Sena-BJP alliance. The ad in newspapers with the catchphrase "Modi in Rashtra, Shinde in Maharashtra" has garnered attention and raised eyebrows in Maharashtra's political circles.

The advertisement also claims that Eknath Shinde is more popular than his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, as per a recent survey conducted by a private channel and an agency. According to the survey, 26.1% of Maharashtra's population prefers Eknath Shinde as the next chief minister, while 23.2% favour Devendra Fadnavis.

The advertisement also states that, according to the survey, the BJP has the backing of 30.2% of the respondents, while the Shinde Sena has 16.2% support. Together, the alliance garners over 46% popularity among the surveyed individuals. The ad attributes this rise in popularity to the various welfare initiatives undertaken by PM Modi and Eknath Shinde.

In the meantime, Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament from Uddhav Thackeray's party, strongly criticized the advertisement for not acknowledging the party's founder, Balasaheb Thackeray. Raut condemned the advertisement, stating that it was created at a significant cost.

In a tweet, Raut said that the Shinde faction is so scared of PM Modi and Amit Shah that the chief minister has completely forgotten Balasaheb Thackeray.

“This advertisement was made by spending crores of rupees. Eknath Shinde has forgotten Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. We have burst their bubble. Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's photo was taken out of the advertisement. So much fear of Modi Shah? The rest is the survey.. Fadnavis is your favorite topic,” Raut tweeted in Marathi.