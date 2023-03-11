Sena leader's aide Sadanand Kadam gets ED custody till Mar 15

A day after his arrest, a special court here on Saturday remanded Sadanand Kadam, considered a close associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 15 in an alleged money laundering case pertaining to a resort in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district.

In January this year, the ED had attached this beach resort – Sai Resort – at Dapoli in Ratnagiri worth more than Rs 10 crore as part of a money laundering probe against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and former state minister Parab and others in a case linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in its construction.

The ED arrested Kadam, a Mumbai-based cable operator, here on Friday night. It produced him before a special holiday court of judge S M Tapkire. The court remanded him in ED’s custody till March 15.

Parab, a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the legislature, had earlier denied his association with this resort. He was questioned by the federal agency in this case earlier.

The ED has earlier said the probe found that Parab in connivance with Kadam got illegal permission from local sub-divisional office for conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose and constructed a resort in violation of CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms in Dapoli.