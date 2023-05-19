Sex , drugs, and free tickets worth ₹27 lakh’: Sameer Wankhede’s WhatsApp chats exposes shocking details of Aryan Khan case

A day after the Delhi High Court provided protection to Sameer Wankhede stopping his arrest in the Aryan Khan Bribery case for five days, his exclusive Whatsapp chats with then Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh have surfaced. According to a Free Press Journal report, Wankhede mentions Aryan Khan was given free tickets worth Rs 27 lakh for himself and 8 friends to promote the rave party held aboard Mumbai-Goa Cordelia cruise.

Meanwhile, claims have been made in this chat about how celebrity groups are used in Bollywood. “Many Bollywood stars are part of this transaction. They organize rave parties outside the city or in resorts. They provide free drugs there. Bollywood stars are invited to it. That means this party gets more promotion. After that, once the drug addiction starts, its customers keep increasing. Sex is an important factor in creating such an addiction. That's why they invite MDMA and some girls to these parties", the report claimed.

Wankhede was one of the three officers who led the October 2021 raid on a cruise in which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have seized drugs from Aryan Khan and 19 others, and arrested them.Aryan Khan was taken off a cruise ship that was on its way from Mumbai - the city where his family live - to Goa.The NCB said Aryan Khan and the others were detained under laws "related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances".The case made headlines in India and globally. The Bollywood actor's son spent nearly three weeks in jail and was later released on bail.A twist came in November when Mr Wankhede was criticised for mishandling the case and was transferred from his position as the chief of NCB's Mumbai zone. Open in app