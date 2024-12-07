Shahajibapu Patil's Nephew's Car Attacked with Stones in Maharashtra's Sangola

Solapur, Maharashtra (December 7, 2024): Sagar Patil, nephew of former Shiv Sena MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil, was targeted in a stone-pelting attack on his car outside Shahajibapu Patil's office in Sangola on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Miraj railway gate. According to reports, Sagar Patil had arrived at the office in his car with registration number MH45-AU-1929 at about 1:30 p.m. He parked the vehicle outside the office and went inside. Soon after, unidentified youths, believed to be aged between 24 and 25, threw stones at the rear glass of the car and fled towards the Miraj railway gate.

Sagar Patil noticed the damage when the car's siren began ringing due to the impact. Upon checking CCTV footage from the area, he found a masked youth running away. He handed over the footage to the police.

The attack has drawn criticism from Sangola city and taluka Shinde Sena leaders. Taluka head Dadasaheb Lawate demanded a detailed inquiry into the incident and strict action against those responsible. Shiv Sena MLA Shambhuraje Desai contacted Shahaji Bapu Patil to express concern. He assured that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister and push for appropriate action.

Police investigations are ongoing, and efforts are being made to identify the attackers based on the CCTV footage.