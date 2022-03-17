Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar complete filming for untitled thriller project

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday announced the wrap up of his upcoming untitled thriller drama starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Posting a picture featuring a blown-up car at the film set, Ali Abbas shared on his Instagram handle that action has always been one of his favourite genres.

"Action has always been one of my Favourite genres and the thrill of making action movies onset is even a greater experience. Film Wrap, Thank you @shahidkapoor and the entire team for making these last 6 months super fun," he said.

Touted to be a 'mad ride of guns and gangs', this movie will mark the first collaboration of the 'Kabir Singh' actor and 'Bharat' director.

Reportedly, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 French film, 'Nuit Blanche', which has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Cheekati Rajyam' starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role.

If the reports are true, Shahid will play the role of a cop chasing drug dealers.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in highly-anticipated movies like 'Bull' and 'Jersey'. He also has Raj and DK's untitled quirky drama thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor