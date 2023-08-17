Sharad Pawar claims policy of current rulers is to widen society by using caste and religion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawarcharged on Thursday that the BJP was attempting to topple legitimately elected governments in states where the opposition was in power. He also claimed that the policy of current rulers is to widen the wedge in society using caste, religion and language as tools.

Addressing a rally in Beed, the home district of rebel NCP leader and cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, in central Maharashtra, Pawar also slammed the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have gone to Manipur and understood the pain of people in the north-eastern state which has witnessed deadly ethnic clashes since early May.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Union minister said, The policy of the current rulers is to widen the wedge in society using caste, religion and language as tools. The veteran politician accused the BJP of breaking duly elected governments in opposition-ruled states even as it boasted about providing a stable government at the Centre.