Sharad Pawar counters Ajit Pawar's claim, says 1978 move was not a rebellion

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Monday rebutted his nephew Ajit Pawar's remarks by clarifying that his 1978 move against then Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil was not a rebellion but a decision reached through mutual consultation. In 1978, Sharad Pawar, then 38, led 40 MLAs out of the government, causing the collapse of Patil's administration. He subsequently became the state's youngest chief minister.

Ajit Pawar, after splitting the NCP and joining the Eknath Shinde government in July, had alluded to his own departure from the party on Sunday. He alluded to his age, saying his decision came after 60 while others, like Sharad Pawar, made similar moves at a younger age. Ajit Pawar also argued that leaders like Yashwantrao Chavan had opposed Sharad Pawar's 1978 move.

Responding to these remarks, Sharad Pawar emphasized that no rebellion occurred in his case. In our times, there was no rebellion. We used to sit and take decisions, he asserted. There was no question of anyone complaining because it was a mutual decision.

Addressing questions about the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) lacking a prime ministerial face, Sharad Pawar drew a parallel to the 1977 Lok Sabha elections. He pointed out that even then, no candidate was projected as the prime minister before the polls. Morarji Desai ultimately took on the role after the elections. There are no consequences if a face is not projected, Sharad Pawar stated. "f people want change, they will decide to bring it about.