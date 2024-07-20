Sharad Pawar Demands 'Serious Action' From Centre In Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar Case

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) filed a complaint against Pooja Khedkar on Friday, accusing her of using a fake documents to get through the civil service examination. Following this complaint, the Delhi Police Crime Branch registered a case of fraud. Reacting to the incident now, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar emphasised that the central government should take serious note of this matter.

Pooja Khedkar is accused of misusing her authority during training. According to a UPSC statement, she altered her and her parents' names, photo, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address, thereby committing fraud in the examination process. When journalists questioned Sharad Pawar about this issue, he called for prompt action.

"The information gathered is concerning for the country. There is a tradition of administrative officers in our country and state. If officers start deviating from this tradition, it becomes a very serious issue. The central government should take this matter very seriously and take appropriate action," Sharad Pawar stated.

Regarding comments made by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jharkhand, Pawar noted that BJP and RSS members have started making statements. Bhagwat had mentioned, "There are people who, though human, lack humanity. These people must first become true humans. Some people, while being human, try to become superhuman by claiming to possess supernatural powers. But it doesn't stop there. They aspire to become gods, believing they are greater than deities."

Responding to these remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I am not aware of what Mohan Bhagwat specifically said or to whom he was referring. Someone seems to have set out to become a god. The fact that BJP and RSS members are the ones making these statements should be noted by wise individuals."