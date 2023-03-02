Sharad Pawar expresses reservations over privileges committee to hear breach of privilege notice against Sanjay Raut

Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar expressed reservations on the composition of the committee formed to hear the breach of privilege notice against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjy Raut.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday set up a 15-member privileges committee of the House for 2023-24 to be headed by BJP legislator Rahul Kul, amid uproar over Raut allegedly calling the Vidhimandal (state legislature) chor-mandal (council of thieves).

In a series of tweets, Pawar said the complainant has been entrusted with the task of justice delivery and members who demanded strict action against Raut are part of the privileges committee. How can one expect justice, he asked.

Terming Raut’s comments serious and an insult of the legislature, the speaker had said he would conduct an inquiry and give his ruling on March 8. Pawar said Raut’s comments need to be seen in totality.

Earlier, during the tenure of Vasantdada Patil, the Opposition had commented that the government was akin to Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. He said such criticism of the state legislature is not acceptable.

The case needs to be handled sensitively and it is to be seen whether Raut’s comments referred to a particular group or the state legislature, he said.

