Sharad Pawar Faction Files Complaints with ECI Against Ajit Pawar for Alleged Violations of MCC

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding alleged repeated infringements of Provision VII of the Model Code of Conduct and Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act by Ajit Pawar, Mangesh Chavan, and Chandrakant Patil.

We had filed complaints with the Election Commission of India for the repeated violation of Provision VII of Model Code of Conduct and Section 123 of Representation of People’s Act by Mr. Ajit Pawar; Mangesh Chavan and Mr. Chandrakant Patil. In blatant disregard of law and dearth… pic.twitter.com/z6i3GzbpYy — Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) April 19, 2024

In a flagrant defiance of legal norms and a notable absence of any forward-looking strategy, they have consistently pledged the allocation of state funds leveraging their official capacities, contingent upon the election of their candidate. This conduct appears to constitute blatant bribery and a form of corruption, particularly alarming given the positions of authority held by these individuals within the state of Maharashtra.

The State Election Commission has issued orders to the local Collector & Deputy Election Officers to take immediate action. Hoping for swift & effective action to ensure fairness, justice and rule of law being followed in our democratic country.