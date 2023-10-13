Sharad Pawar slams Maharashtra govt on women's safety and contractual hiring

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar expressed concern during a press conference regarding the security of women and contractual hiring in Maharashtra.

Pawar revealed that between January 1 and May 31 this year, 19,553 women were reported as "missing" in the state. He also criticized the government's decision to employ personnel on a contractual basis within the Mumbai police force.

The state government recently issued an order to hire 3,000 individuals from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) under contract, and they will assist the Mumbai police in specific duties for a defined period. Pawar's remarks highlight growing concerns about women's safety and the use of contractual personnel in critical roles within the state.