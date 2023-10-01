Sharad Pawar to attend ECI hearing on NCP split in Delhi on October 6

NCP President Sharad Pawar stated on Sunday that he will be in New Delhi on October 6 to present his side to the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a hearing regarding the party's split. Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Junnar, Maharashtra, reiterated his position as the party's founder and confirmed his compliance with the summons.

“What the common man thinks is important. Some people have taken a different political stand and I don’t want to comment on it as it is their right in a democracy. But, Maharashtra and the rest of the country know who is the founder of NCP. There is truth in what my people say that the situation is favourable to us,” Sharad Pawar said.

“Those who have joined hands with the BJP cannot belong to the NCP. We don’t accept compromise in such a manner,” he said.

Furthermore, Pawar indicated that the future course of action for the Indian opposition alliance would be decided in the coming days. He expressed anticipation for potential changes following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, stating, "People want a change, and that will be seen after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."