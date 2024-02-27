Sharad Pawar to Campaign for Supriya Sule for Upcoming Polls, Meeting with Office Bearers to be Held Today

The Lok Sabha elections will begin in the country in a few weeks. Preparations are also underway from all parties. Both factions of the NCP have claimed that they will field candidates from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar have also started touring, so there is talk that Sunetra Pawar will be pitted against Supriya Sule in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, Sharad Pawar himself has entered the fray for MP Supriya Sule. He will hold a meeting with key office-bearers of six assembly constituencies in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

For the past few days, Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar have been visiting villages in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. With this, the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will now witness a big fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mp Supriya Sule is a three-term MP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Supriya Sule had won by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. Ajit Pawar was in charge of Supriya Sule's campaign in the 2019 elections. Ajit Pawar will now campaign against Supriya Sule in this election.

Changed equations after the split in NCP

Meanwhile, the equations in the constituency have changed after a vertical split in the NCP. Ajit Pawar has devised a strategy to defeat Supriya Sule. Four of the six constituencies in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency have Mahayuti MLAs. Two MLAs are from the Congress. Now that Ajit Pawar is in the Grand Alliance, his performance looks heavy. On the one hand, Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar have increased their meetings, while Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar have also increased their meetings and are holding meetings with office-bearers.