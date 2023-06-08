Sharad Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde to address farmers' issues

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, in light of the ongoing escalation in milk prices, has decided to take the matter to the forefront. He plans to personally meet with the Chief Ministers in the coming ten to fifteen days to address the issue. Pawar made this announcement during his speech in Baramati.

Senior leader Sharad Pawar engaged in a media interaction at his residence in Govindbagh, Baramati on Thursday (8th). He emphasized the significance of the milk business as a supplementary venture to agriculture. In regions where farming is practised, the milk business serves as the primary source of livelihood for farming families.

Currently, the price of milk has dropped so much that it is not at all suitable for the ordinary farmers. That is why I myself will discuss this matter in the next 10-15 days. I will appeal to the state government to find a solution for this. For this purpose, I will be meeting the Chief Minister," said Pawar.