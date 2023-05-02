Sharad Pawar to take two to three days to rethink NCP chief resignation: Ajit Pawar

Following Sharad Pawar's announcement of retirement, workers have become emotional and activists are currently holding a sit-in outside Silver Oak. Ajit Pawar expressed surprise at Pawar Saheb’s decision and noted that he had appealed to the workers to remain calm. Despite this, the activists continued their agitation.

However, Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has announced that Sharad Pawar, the party's chief, has agreed to reconsider his decision to resign. Ajit Pawar has stated that Sharad Pawar has requested two to three days to reflect on his decision to step down as the NCP president.

“Sharad Pawar will take two to three days to rethink his decision," NCP leader Ajit Pawar said during his talks with protesting party workers.

Springing a surprise, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he is stepping down as chief of the NCP, the political outfit he founded and has helmed since 1999.

Pawar made the announcement at the launch of a revised version of his Marathi autobiography 'Lok Majhe Sangati.'

While announcing his decision to quit as party chief, Pawar said he intended to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation and sports and culture among others and also pay attention to issues related to the youth, students, workers, Dalits, tribals and other weaker sections of society.