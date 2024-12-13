Sharad Pawar Won't Join Mahayuti Alliance, Says Sanjay Raut

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers, during a special session of the legislature. Newly elected MLAs were also sworn in, and Rahul Narwekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Assembly. However, the Grand Alliance is yet to finalize decisions on portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that some leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are in contact with the Grand Alliance. Reports suggest a section of Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party may be inclined toward joining the government, prompting strong reactions from MVA leaders.

Amid reports of MVA MLAs being in contact with the Grand Alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed the possibility of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar aligning with the BJP-led government. Raut stated, "I know Sharad Pawar well. In the Rajya Sabha, we sit side by side. I don't believe he will consider joining the Grand Alliance government, nor will those who joined the BJP camp think differently."

Referring to Pawar's birthday celebrations in Delhi, where all his MPs were present, Raut noted that some displayed signs of embarrassment. He hailed Pawar as a towering leader, saying, "After Bal Thackeray, Sharad Pawar is a major figure in Maharashtra. Dishonesty toward him is dishonesty toward the state." Criticizing attempts to divide the NCP, Raut remarked, "People trying to break MPs painstakingly elected by Pawar should be ashamed."