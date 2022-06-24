"Shinde faction will have to merge with the BJP or Prahar" says Shiv Sena leader

Mumbai: After Minister Eknath Shinde's revolt in Shiv Sena, the party has been shaken. Since Shiv Sena has more than 38 MLAs along with Eknath Shinde. But depending on the situation, there is a difference between the legislature party and the original party. Although Shinde has a separate group, he cannot use the name Shiv Sena. His group will have to merge with BJP and Prahar, said Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of the Legislative Council.

Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of district chiefs at Shiv Sena Bhavan. After the meeting, Neelam Gorhe interacted with the media. She said that "Uddhav Thackeray continued to try to give justice to Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister also said that there is no temptation for a chair. Who want to go. He told me to go and work with me. Now the split group will have to merge into some register party. The name Shiv Sena of the original party cannot be used. BJP or Bachchu Kadu's Prahar will have to merge with the organization. He will not get the name Shiv Sena. There will be no sign. As per the rules of the Election Commission, the Shiv Sena has an incident. It has executive members. The legislature party and the original party are different. In order to get the bow and arrow, 4-6% of the votes have to be obtained in the election. The icon does not change easily. They can submit their roles to the Election Commission. We have the majority. There is a consensus in the executive."

"He will have to work in an organization headed by Chandrakant Patil, BJP state president or Bachchu Kadu, Prahar. This means that the saffron rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena have taken it off their shoulders. The legislature has a different process. Eligible, disqualified as per rules. Appropriate steps will be taken as per law. There are certain rules about bringing a motion of no confidence" she added.



"Each party has an event. He gets the approval of the Election Commission. Shiv Sena party chief is an important post. In 2018, Uddhav Thackeray was elected as the party chief. The House of Representatives makes the choice. The House of Representatives consists of District Heads and Heads of Departments. The committee consists of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai, Divakar Rawate, Liladhar Dake, Ramdas Kadam, Sanjay Raut, Sudhir Joshi, Anant Geete, Eknath Shinde, Chandrakant Khaire and Anandrao Adsul. The party cannot go to Eknath Shinde. This process is very slow"she further said.