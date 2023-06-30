Shinde-led Sena urges Centre to discuss proposed UCC in Parliament’s monsoon session

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena stated that it supports Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision of one nation, one law and urged the Centre to discuss the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during Parliament's monsoon session.

It targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, asking if a UCC would affect Hindus or just the Gandhis. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was split last year after Shinde revolted against the party leadership and joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Addressing a press conference on the first anniversary of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and Lok Sabha MP from south central Mumbai, Rahul Shewale, declared his party’s complete support to the proposed UCC. He was accompanied by MPs Hemant Patil and Krupal Tumane.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for UCC and said Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue. UCC relates to a common law pertaining to marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance and succession of property for all citizens.

Shewale urged CM Shinde to get a resolution passed in support of UCC in the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature and send it to the Centre to let it know Maharashtra’s stand on the issue.We also request PM Narendra Modi to hold a discussion on UCC in Parliament’s monsoon session, and a whip will be issued to all Sena MPs to support it, Shewale said.

The MP said UCC was one of the three dreams that Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had for the country. Balasaheb had three dreams – setting up a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scrapping Article 370 (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir), and implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country. PM Modi has fulfilled two of his dreams and the last dream of having a UCC will be completed soon, Shewale said.

His father openly supported the UCC. Yet today, he is wary of it and even spreading misinformation about Hindus being affected by it. The leaders of the Muslim personal board went to meet Uddhav Thackeray because they know he will oppose it. His real face has been exposed and the people of Maharashtra are watching it, Shewale.