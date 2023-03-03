Shinde vs MVA over Kasba Peth - 'BJP lost one bypoll, but won 3 states'

Mumbai, March 3 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday tore into the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawars statement that the "common mans government was defeated by the masses in the Kasba Peth Assembly bypoll".

Speaking on the motion of thanks to Governor Ramesh Bais' address, Shinde said that merely one seat is not Maharashtra and "those who lose by-elections sweep the general elections".

Taking a jibe at Ajit Pawar, the CM said the MVA is celebrating its victory in just one bypoll, but it forgets that the BJP has won three states (Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura).

He said the BJP has a history of losing bypolls and then winning Assembly elections, citing the example of Uttar Pradesh where the party lost four bypolls, but swept the entire state, and even in Maharashtra.

Shinde said he was thankful for losing the Kasba Peth bypoll as they have learnt some lessons from the defeat and will now work harder to win the hearts of the people there.

Referring to Ajit Pawar's tweets that despite many bigwigs campaigning, contacting with the masses, the CM holding roadshows etc., the BJP candidate lost Kasba Peth to the Congress-MVA nominee, Shinde countered that even Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders had held so many meetings there.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held roadshows in Gujarat and won the state, while Rahul Gandhi held roadshows in the northeastern states, but lost in all three, and "you don't see the same common man who vanquished you in Chinchwad" (won by the BJP on Thursday).

Shinde also snubbed Ajit Pawar for making a political speech on the Governor's address, saying it's the result of losing power "which has clouded his vision and he cannot see the good performance of (his) government".

The CM, while defending his government for working without keeping the elections in mind, accused Ajit Pawar of acting like a spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), and advised him not to become a ‘die-hard Shiv Sainik' and allow others also to do their work.

