Shinde went to Delhi to oppose allotment of finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar, alleges Sanjay Raut

Soon after the portfolio allocation to the newly inducted NCP MLAs in the Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (July 14) claimed that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar could take charge of the helm of the government while sitting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will 'certainly' be replaced. Speaking at a press conference today, MP Sanjay Raut claimed that CM Eknath Shinde went to Delhi to oppose the allotment of finance portfolio to Ajit Pawar but BJP leadership in Delhi did not agree to the demand.

"I have reliable information that Shinde went to Delhi. But Delhi did not listen to him. They told him if you want to stay, then stay, otherwise, you are free to go," he said.According to Raut's statement, Shinde was offered a proposal by the BJP leadership to either give the finance portfolio to Pawar or take the portfolio and give up the chief minister's position to him. "It is my information that Shinde has taken a step because of this proposal and hence Ajit Pawar got a finance portfolio," he claimed.