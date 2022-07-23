Shiv Sena and Kadam supporters land into argument at meeting

Khed: The internal dispute in Shiv Sena is yet to be resolved, Ramdas Kadam resigned as leader after MLA Yogesh Kadam joined the Shinde group. The impact of this development was felt today in the meeting of Shiv Sena in Bharne (Khed). In the meeting, Shiv Sena officials and Kadam supporters clashed with each other and there was a loud outcry. After that, District Chief Sachin Kadam walked out of the meeting.

A meeting of Shiv Sena office bearers and workers of the three and a half Zilla Parishad groups of the taluka falling under the Dapoli assembly constituency was held at Bisu Hotel at Bharne in Khed taluka. This meeting was called by Shiv Sena North District Chief Sachin Kadam. All former Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members, ex-officers and activists of Shiv Sena were present in this meeting.

In this meeting, former taluka chief Raja Belose and Yuva Sena collector Ajinkya More started speaking against MLA Yogesh Kadam and former minister Ramdas Kadam. Therefore, Kadam supporters present in the meeting raised loud slogans. After that former taluk chief Raja Belose and Yuva Sena district officer Ajinkya More left the meeting and ran away.

Shiv Sena Secretary Sachin Dhadve took a stand to move a resolution in support of MLA Yogesh Kadam and former minister Ramdas Kadam. Without taking any position on it, District Chief Kadam withdrew from the meeting. After that, shouting slogans, Kadam supporters met Ajinkya More at the entrance of the hotel and gave him a tent.