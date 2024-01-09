Shiv Sena-BJP Government Will Remain Stable, Says Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Judgment on Disqualification Row

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the Shiv Sena-BJP government will remain stable. These remarks were made a day before the assembly speaker was set to announce the verdict on disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs affiliated with Shiv Sena. The senior BJP leader stressed that the alliance government is "legal" and hoped the speaker's ruling will give justice to them.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar will deliver the verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs whose rebellion had split the Shiv Sena in June 2022, Vidhan Bhavan officials said on Monday. The Supreme Court initially established the deadline for issuing the ruling on December 31, 2023, but later extended it to January 10.

The speaker will take a proper and legal decision. Our side is strong. The government formed by us (BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde) is legally strong. We expect that we will get justice from the Speaker. Our government was stable yesterday and it will remain stable tomorrow as well, Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde and a group of MLAs revolted against the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, resulting in a division within the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which also included the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. Cross petitions were subsequently filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions, each seeking action against the other under anti-defection laws. The verdict is anticipated to be announced after 4 pm on January 10. The Speaker's office is in the process of finalizing the decision, officials at Vidhan Bhavan stated.