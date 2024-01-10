Shiv Sena Disqualification Case Verdict: Shinde Faction Criticizes Thackrey

The highly anticipated verdict in the Shiv Sena disqualification case, poised to shake up Maharashtra politics, will be announced tomorrow by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. Whether MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray's or Eknath Shinde's faction will be disqualified remains the million-dollar question.

Tensions have soared between the two factions, with accusations flying thick and fast. Thackeray, in a press conference, criticized Narvekar's meeting with Shinde, suggesting foul play. Deepak Kesarkar, a minister from the Shinde faction, countered these claims, accusing Thackeray of "seeking false sympathy" and highlighting the Supreme Court's dismissal of several of Thackeray's arguments.

Thackeray Faction's Arguments:

Narvekar meeting with the accused MLAs is improper.

The whip issued by Thackeray's faction, with a two-thirds majority, supersedes any subsequent whip.

A party with a full majority cannot merge with another party.

The Supreme Court has dismissed several of Thackeray's arguments.

Shinde Faction's Counterclaims:

Narvekar's meeting with Shinde was routine and innocuous.

Thackeray's claims of a weak case reflect his desperation.

Demonstrations and appeals for sympathy won't change the facts.

Verdict Announcement Process: