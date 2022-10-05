Shiv Sena leader claims two MPs and five MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray group to join Dussehra rally

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member Krupal Tumane claimed two MPs and five MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction will join the group headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter's Dussehra rally in the evening.

The two MPs could be from Mumbai and Marathwada region, Tumane, who is part of the Shinde group, told a news channel. Those who believe in the Shinde faction's ideology are themselves calling up and joining it, said Tumane, the MP from Ramtek in Maharashtra.

As per the report of PTI, at present, the Shinde faction comprises 40 MLAs, including the CM, and 12 Lok Sabha members. The Thackeray faction is left with 15 MLAs and six Lok Sabha members. Before the split in June this year, the Shiv Sena had 18 Lok Sabha members from Maharashtra and one from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.