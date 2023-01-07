Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claims Shinde-Fadnavis govt will not see in February

Political environment in Maharashtra is going towards transformation, preparation for 2024 are underway. But there may be change even before that. If there is no pressure on our judiciary, I am sure that this government will not see in the month of February. I don't think there will ne any pressure on the judiciary. MPs of the Shiv Sena Ubhata group claim that the government that violates the constitution, constitution and law will not see in the month of February said Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut said that 16 MLAs will be disqualified. Only time delay policy has been adopted. If the government is on ventilator and it is removed by the Supreme Court, it will be Ram. No one will stay with them, now the people of the state are waiting for when this government will be overthrown and face the elections. During the session, the confusion of government could be seen closely. Everyday a case of corruption of a minister came to light, but the government was sitting like a rhinoceros skin. He said that the government does not exist in this state.

Along with this, despite many cases coming up during the session, the government acts like a buffalo sitting in water as if nothing has happened and the opposition party is responsible. In the past, even if the High Court struck down, the minister would resign. But even though the case came up with evidence of corruption of 6 ministers including the CM in a session, the government is sitting like a duck. Sanjay Raut said that this is a government for 40 MLAs to Eknath Shinde put on.